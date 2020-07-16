‘I’m not angry at you:’ State senator beaten outside capitol believes in restorative justice

MADISON — A state lawmaker beat up by protesters in June says the attack fires him up to do more. Senator Tim Carpenter suffered a concussion and broken nose.

Madison police are still looking for those who hurt the Milwaukee Democrat. He tells FOX6 he’s not angry with his attackers.

“Your eyes are focused here. And so, 3 seconds, 3 seconds, people moving closer. and three seconds here, and it’s like “Oh, s&*@. [bleep].”

He was attacked on June 24 around midnight outside the state capitol.

“The concussion, I had a sore jaw. I had a cut over the eye, my ear, my kneck was sore, I was kicked in the side,” Carpenter said.

Madison police ask for your help to find these people of interest in the attack.

“What did you see when you saw their photos?”

“It brought up emotions probably because I never hit anyone in my life. I’ve never been beaten up before. I have separated fights, I just don’t like violence, domestic violence,” he said.

A witness told police roughly 10 people punched and kicked the senator.

“If I got a chance to talk to them, I’d say: I’m not angry at you. It doesn’t matter, it doesn’t pay anything for me to be angry, it’s something that happened in the past. But I sure would like to work out that we wouldn’t have any more violence in Madison or Milwaukee, that would be the long term goal,” he said.

Sen. Carpenter says he believes in restorative justice.

“I think there will have to be some kind of penalty. But the thing is if they’ve grown and understand and say, ‘I’m sorry. It’s a misunderstanding. That I think goes a long way. But, It can’t change the past, but if there’s some way to have the event turn something negative into a positive,’ that’s the best thing I can ask for,” he said.

Now the 60-year old says the attack fires him up — to work for change. Carpenter tells me he has no plans to retire from the state legislature, where’s he’s served for 36 years. And he says he’s an ally of the peaceful calls for police reform.

“Violence doesn’t work. We have to work together. Talk, talk, talk, talk, talk.”

And someday, maybe tell his attacker he forgives them.

If you recognize the attackers, you can call the Madison Area Crimestoppers.

Sen. Carpenter say he’s touched by all the messages and words of support.