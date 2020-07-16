Kangaroo in custody after hopping through South Florida neighborhood

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — This wasn’t a normal morning call for officers in one South Florida city.

Fort Lauderdale police spent Thursday morning chasing a kangaroo that was spotted hopping through a neighborhood.

Officers were able to get a dog leash around the kangaroo’s neck before guiding it to the back of a police cruiser.

Aerial footage from WSVN showed the kangaroo in custody.

Police said they turned it over to the South Florida Wildlife Center. It is unclear who owns the animal.

