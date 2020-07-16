Photo with masked subjects from 1919 welcomes guests to Harley-Davidson Museum

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee’s Harley-Davidson Museum is back open to visitors — and there is an interesting photograph now welcoming guests who walk through the doors.

The photo is from Jan. 30, 1919 — and was taken at the 2nd annual Harley-Davidson dealers conference in San Francisco. A plaque near the photo reads in part:

“In 1918 – 1919, a flu epidemic infected about 500 million people worldwide. Nearly 1/3 of the world’s population. The U.S. alone endured 675,000 deaths. In an effort to protect citizens, many communities around the country implemented preventative measures, including wearing masks. Here, Harley-Davidson dealers can be seen taking this precaution during those challenging times as they attend a 1919 regional dealer conference in San Francisco.”

Harley officials tell FOX6 News the photo was a gift to the museum from a family in California that had a dealership in 1919.

If you plan to visit the Harley-Davidson Museum, there are new safety protocols. Visitors must follow all posted safety notices and instructions when visiting the museum and related facilities.