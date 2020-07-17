× Pandemic forces Potawatomi Hotel & Casino to permanently lay off ‘large number’ of staff

MILWAUKEE — Potawatomi Hotel & Casino has notified a large number of its staff about a furlough. In a statement, officials “consider the furlough to be permanent because of its unforeseeable length and impact. These permanent layoffs take effect August 15th.”

A complete statement from Rodney Ferguson, CEO and General Manager of Potawatomi Hotel & Casino, reads as follows:

“The coronavirus pandemic has forced Potawatomi Hotel & Casino to scale down operations substantially and place a cap on guest traffic to a fraction of normal levels. As a result, we have recently made the difficult decision to notify a large number of our staff on a temporary furlough that we consider the furlough to be permanent because of its unforeseeable length and impact. These permanent layoffs take effect August 15th. “As a business that places care for its team members as a top priority, this is a decision that was not made lightly. It’s one that hurts. Those affected helped build Potawatomi Hotel & Casino into the most visited entertainment destination in the state of Wisconsin. That is not lost on members of business or tribal leadership. “The business will expand operations as the science guides us and pandemic conditions dictate. Decisions will continue to be made in the best interests of guest and team member health and safety. “

This is a developing story.