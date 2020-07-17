Heat advisory issued for all of SE Wisconsin from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday

Police ask for public’s help identifying sexual assault suspect

Posted 3:18 pm, July 17, 2020, by , Updated at 03:21PM, July 17, 2020

MILWAUKEE — Police say they are looking for a suspect accused of entering a home and sexually assaulting a child in the early morning hours of July 9 near N. Norwood Place and W. Brooklyn Place.

Police have obtained a composite sketch of the wanted suspect who is described as an African American male, 16-17 years old with a medium build and dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black pants.

The suspect fled in an unknown direction.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

