Police ask for public’s help identifying sexual assault suspect

MILWAUKEE — Police say they are looking for a suspect accused of entering a home and sexually assaulting a child in the early morning hours of July 9 near N. Norwood Place and W. Brooklyn Place.

Police have obtained a composite sketch of the wanted suspect who is described as an African American male, 16-17 years old with a medium build and dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black pants.

The suspect fled in an unknown direction.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.