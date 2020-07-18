MCSO: Man pulled out of the water near McKinley Beach pronounced dead

MILWAUKEE — The subject in the water who was in distress at McKinley Beach around 8:40 p.m. Saturday, July 18 has died after being pulled out of Lake Michigan, the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies say three family members were wading in the water of McKinley Beach — two of whom were children. Due to the size of waves, the children were having a hard time getting to shore and the adult male in the water with them went further in to help them get to shore.

The adult male assisted one of the family members to shore before being swept under the water by large waves, according to officials. The second child made it to shore safely.

The Milwaukee Fire Department’s Dive Rescue Team as well as the Milwaukee Police Department arrived at the scene and assisted in the search for the adult male.

FOX6’s cameras captured dive team crews pulling a man from the water near McKinley Beach — just outside of McKinley Marina. He received life-saving measures by the Milwaukee Fire Department.

The adult male was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.