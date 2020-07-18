Menomonee Falls district leaders announce ‘COVID-19 among football conditioning program attendees’

MENOMONEE FALLS — Officials with the School District of Menomonee Falls in a letter to parents Saturday, July 18 announced “COVID-19 was diagnosed among our football conditioning program attendees,” and as a result, football, dance, cheer, soccer, softball, basketball and volleyball have been suspended.

Below is the letter to parents:

“Dear Parents:

“We were recently notified that COVID-19 was diagnosed among our football conditioning program attendees. Because of this, SDMF is suspending activities for football, dance, cheer, soccer, softball, basketball and volleyball.

“We have already identified all individuals who were in close contact with this infected person and are actively working with the Waukesha County Health Department to quickly identify, notify, and test any children, staff, or visitors who may have come into contact with this individual and may be at risk of getting sick. As outlined by the plan approved by the health department, we are performing a thorough deep cleaning and disinfection of the affected environment to control the spread of illness on a daily basis.

“COVID-19 is caused by Coronavirus that was first identified in late 2019. It is spread from person to person through droplets produced by coughing or sneezing. It causes mild symptoms in most people but in some people it can cause more severe illness, such as pneumonia. Symptoms can include fever (temperature 100.4°F or higher), cough, trouble breathing, chills, muscle/body aches, loss of sense of taste or smell, and some people can have nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea. The CDC’s website has good information about 2019 Novel Coronavirus: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

“While your child has not been identified as being in contact with the COVID-19 positive person, COVID-19 is still present in our communities. We ask that you follow these guidelines should anyone in your household become sick with symptoms of COVID-19:

Keep ill children home if they are not feeling well. This includes not attending school, group activities, or public places, etc. Avoid contact with non-household friends/family.

Isolate ill children away from other household members as much as possible to prevent spread in the home.

Clean AND disinfect frequently touched surfaces in the home at least daily, including tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets, and sinks.

Cover cough and sneezes with tissues, throw tissues in the trash, and clean hands with soap and water or hand sanitizer (if soap and water is not readily available)

Practice thorough preventive hand washing at home for all family members, especially after blowing noses, coughing, sneezing, handling tissues, using the bathroom, and before eating.

Avoid having individuals at high risk, for example, elderly persons, contact or care for ill children, since they are at risk of complications from COVID-19.

The health department recommends you have your child tested for COVID-19 as soon as possible.

Notify the program supervisor/coach of any illness that occurs in your child as soon as possible and include the date/time that symptoms started and list all symptoms present.

“If you have any questions, please email me at klemsta@sdmfschools.org or call at (262) 946-2354.

“Sincerely,

Stacy Klemm

Director of Pupil Services

School District of Menomonee Falls

klemsta@sdmfschools.org”