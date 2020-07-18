Police ask for help identifying man wanted in sexual assault near 24th and Hampton

MILWAUKEE — Police are asking for help identifying and locating a suspect wanted for a sexual assault that occurred on Wednesday, July 15 around 8:30 p.m. near N. 24th Street and W. Hampton Avenue.

The suspect is described as an African-American male, 35-40 years of age, 5’9″, brown eyes, thin mustache with a thin build and a dark complexion. Unknown clothing description.

The victim says she was walking and was approached by the suspect who sexually assaulted the victim by force.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7401 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

43.104699 -87.941848