Very sad to learn of the passing of Ken Kuemmerleinwho lost his battle with COVID..

Ken was the coach and golf partner with West Allis’ own Ryon Knodl. They won a medal on the Special Olympics World Games last year. His loss will leave a void in many hearts. Rest In Peace Ken. pic.twitter.com/aYFTUbX1U2

— Dan Devine (@MayorDanDevine) July 20, 2020