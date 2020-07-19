Young boy chants ‘All Lives Matter’ alongside protesters in California

Warning: The video below contains strong language. Viewer discretion is advised.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — A young boy was seen chanting, “All lives matter,” raising his middle finger and waving a Trump 2020 flag alongside counter-protesters who reportedly converged on an anti-racism demonstration in Huntington Beach, California, on Saturday, July 18.

Mandy Rosen, who filmed the footage, said the “kid is being taught to be racist and to hate.” Rosen said the counter-protesters “invaded” the anti-racism protest in Huntington Beach.

“You can see the confusion in his eyes. He looks lost. Racism is taught!” Rosen said on Instagram.

The video shows a young boy wearing a Make America Great Again hat, holding a Trump flag and flipping off the camera after someone tells the boy, “I feel sorry for you.” The boy curses throughout the video and chants, “All lives matter” alongside adults.

Local media said several groups protested in Huntington Beach on Saturday, including a group angered by the coronavirus restrictions, Black Lives Matter protesters and a group calling for the abolition of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.