'Heroic efforts:' Waukesha fire crews rescued individual from potential drowning in Fox River

WAUKESHA — Crews with the Waukesha Fire Department on Monday evening, July 20 rescued an individual after responding to a report of a possible drowning in the Fox River near the Wisconsin Avenue bridge.

Fire crews arrived around 6:30 p.m., and “thanks to the heroic efforts of our members, the subject was located, rescued and removed from the river.” The individual was treated and taken to the hospital for further treatment.

Officials with the Waukesha Fire Department also thanked police and dispatchers for their efforts, and advised everyone to take note “of the dangers of the river and to always use caution when near the river.”