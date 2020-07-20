Pewaukee Area Arts Council going virtual, touring 10 gardens that share the beauty of the season

DELAFIELD — All week the Pewaukee Area Arts Council is going virtual and touring some of the sights that make Lake Country so beautiful this time of the year. Brian Kramp is in Delafield at Hawk’s Inn showing off one of ten featured gardens the virtual tour has to offer.

About PAAC (website)

This community-based fine arts organization began meeting regularly on October 21, 2004. In just a few short months, PAAC founders developed and adopted a Mission Statement, ByLaws and Articles of Incorporation which resulted in establishing our 501(c)3 status.

Today, as a non-profit organization, PAAC is dedicated to encouraging and promoting quality art experiences, programs, events and cultural opportunities for the Lake Country area. Membership is not restricted to any geographic area…we have members throughout the state and region!