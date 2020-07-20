Police ask for help identifying suspect in strong-arm robbery

MILWAUKEE — Recognize her? Police are asking for the public’s help identifying and locating a suspect wanted in a strong-arm robbery that happened around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, July 17 near Oakland Avenue and Locust Street.

The suspect is described as an African-American female, 40-50 years of age with a medium afro and a medium build. She was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt that had a white collar and sleeve ends, red leggings, a gray sweatshirt tied around her waist and black shoes

The suspect entered the business and stole property. Upon exiting, the suspect was confronted by an employee. The suspect used force against the employee and fled with the stolen property.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.