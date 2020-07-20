Police: Missing toddler King Hill presumed dead, babysitter charged

Philadelphia police have confirmed a two-year-old boy who was reported missing earlier this month is presumed dead.

Authorities tell FOX 29’s Kelly Rule a babysitter has been charged with murder. An official announcement is expected to be made at a press conference later in the day Monday.

King Hill had been missing since July 7. Police say his body has not been recovered as of Monday morning.

Devastating update from @PhillyPolice on missing 2YO King Hill. He is presumed dead and police say his babysitter is in custody—charged with murder. They have not found King yet. Police will hold a press conference this afternoon @FOX29phillyhttps://t.co/yv6vvRz7Jw — Kelly Rule (@KellyRuleTV) July 20, 2020

He was reported missing after his mother said he went to spend time with the father of her older daughter weeks ago which she says was routine. However, the mom says last week he asked if she picked up King from a babysitter on the corner of 33rd and Diamond Streets.

The mother says she didn’t pick him up. Police say the babysitter claimed she did.

The babysitter, who is believed to be a friend of the stepfather’s, previously told police she handed off the child to his biological mother at the corner of 31st and Montgomery Streets. King’s mother claimed that she has not seen the babysitter in “several weeks.”