Protesters gather in Milwaukee, call for in-person classes this fall

MILWAUKEE — Calls are growing louder for schools to reopen this fall. Demonstrations are underway Monday, July 20 in downtown Milwaukee at the Zeidler Building — calling for schools to have in-person classes this fall.

“We are not gonna stop until we get our schools back in session, in-person this fall,” said protester.

This, as the Milwaukee Health Department has reiterated that no schools — public or private — are permitted to hold in-person sessions in the City of Milwaukee while the city remains in Phase 4 of the “Moving Milwaukee Forward” reopening plan.

Per the Phase 4 order, it states:

“Schools: Public and private K-12 schools shall remain closed for in-person pupil instruction and extracurricular activities until further notice. Schools may continue to facilitate distance or virtual learning. School buildings and property may continue to be used for Essential Government Functions and food distribution. Food distribution shall comply with Physical Distancing and Protective Measure Requirements. School leaders are encouraged to reach out to the City of Milwaukee Health Department regarding the upcoming school year and their plans to comply with the Department of Public Instruction COVID-19 Safety guidance.vi (section 4).”

The Milwaukee Public School board voted late Thursday night, July 16 to move ahead with a 3-phase reopening plan. The first phase would have all MPS students starting the school year in a virtual setting.

The board voted 7-2 to pass the district’s recommended 2020-21 calendar. Early start schools will begin on August 17, while traditional calendar schools will start on September 1.