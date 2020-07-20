‘They have to have cause:’ Suspecting FPC will try to fire Chief Morales, police union says special session ‘uncalled for’

MILWAUKEE — Members of the Milwaukee Police Association voiced strong opposition to a scheduled Fire and Police Commission special session set for Monday evening, July 20 — with the only item on the agenda voting and issuing directives for Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales. The MPA on Monday said it’s “uncalled for,” and the president of the MPA called the FPC chairman corrupt. This, as an ethics probe was launched by the city against the chairman Monday with a unanimous vote by the Milwaukee Ethics Board.

Members of the MPA Monday said they suspect the FPC will try to fire Chief Morales. Dale Bormann, MPA president, said that’s wrong and uncalled for — supporting Chief Morales as community groups call for his termination.

“They have to have cause,” said Bormann. “They don’t have cause, so I think whatever they decided tonight, if they decide to fire him, I think it’s an illegal act done by the FPC.”

Groups like Voces de la Frontera are calling for the chief’s firing. A letter points to the chief’s lack of action surrounding the death of Joel Acevedo — with one of his officers charged with homicide. The group says the city is not safe, while the chief’s supporters say he hasn’t received a fair shot at doing his job.

Amid the calls for justice for Joel Acevedo, protesters have fixed their attention on what they call inaction from Morales — choosing not to fire Officer Michael Mattioli, 32, a 13-year veteran of the Milwaukee Police Department, facing a charge of first-degree reckless homicide in connection with Acevedo’s death. Prosecutors said Acevedo died following a fight inside Mattioli’s home on April 19, the morning after the off-duty officer hosted a get-together. A criminal complaint said Mattioli “held (Acevedo) on the ground” after Acevedo tried stealing from him and punched another man in the home. Acevedo, 25, died from his injuries on April 25. His death was ruled a homicide as a result of brain injury due to traumatic strangulation.

Chief Morales could have terminated Mattioli’s employment. Instead, the Fire and Police Commission took command of the internal investigation — referring disciplinary charges against Mattioli for code of conduct violations related to Acevedo’s death. The disciplinary trial referred by the FPC is the first step toward terminating his employment with the department.

Letters sent to the FPC are calling for Morales to be fired — asking how the city could feel safe when the man in charge of enforcing the law fails to enforce any basic or humane standard of accountability in his own ranks. Those calling for his firing also say Morales has lost the trust of the community by overreacting and using force against peaceful protesters.

“I know Morales personally,” said former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke Monday. “He is a fine man. For heaven sakes, they just gave him a new contract. Give him a chance to work the damn thing, but we’re raw power politics right now. It’s an ugly thing for the entire city of Milwaukee.

The MPA Monday called for the removal of FPC Chairman Steven DeVougas after the Ethics Board voted unanimously to launch a committee to look into DeVougas’ alleged code of ethics violations. The FPC chairman was the subject of an internal investigation stemming from his representation of a local developer who was the subject of a criminal investigation at the time. The Milwaukee Police Association says DeVougas acted as the defense attorney for the man accused of sexual assault, which was investigated by Milwaukee police, hence the conflict, because the FPC oversees the department.

The developer was never charged with a crime, but the investigator found DeVougas’ behavior violated the city’s ethics code. The FPC noted DeVougas did not participate in an interview with the investigator. The city is now looking into the investigator’s findings

“He is corrupt, and he is deceiving,” said Bormann. “The mayor doesn’t trust him, and our police chief doesn’t trust him.”