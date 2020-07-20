× Whitewater man expected to survive, shot by deputies after allegedly breaking into ex’s apartment

WHITEWATER — A Whitewater man, 32, is expected to survive after he was shot by deputies early Monday, July 20 after police said he broke into his ex’s apartment on Fraternity Lane.

Walworth County sheriff’s officials said around 8:30 p.m., Whitewater police were attempting to locate the man who allegedly made statements to his ex-wife about killing her and himself with a gun.

Early Monday, around 4 a.m., the ex called 911 to report a male had broken into her apartment. While she hid in the basement, the male left — unsuccessful in locating her. Police investigated and found fresh damage from a break-in at the apartment, along with a live round of ammunition at the scene, sheriff’s officials said.

The search continued for the 32-year-old.

Around 5:30 a.m., deputies and police spotted a male matching the description of the apartment burglary, and attempted to speak with him. However, sheriff’s officials said he ran and “at one point, pointed a handgun at law enforcement officers.” Deputies then shot him “in an attempt to stop the imminent deadly threat.” Sheriff’s officials said a loaded handgun was found in his possession.

He was immediately treated at the scene and taken to a trauma center. Officials said he’s expected to survive.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation is leading this investigation per normal protocol. The deputies involved were placed on administrative duty.