Wisconsin State Fair officials release menu for 1st ‘Fair Food Drive-Thru’
WEST ALLIS — Despite the 2020 Wisconsin State Fair being canceled due to COVID-19 — there still a way for you to enjoy your favorite State Fair necessities — including a “Fair Food Drive-Thru” which starts July 23. Fair officials on Monday, July 20 revealed the menu for the first event.
Opening at 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, the Fair Food Drive-Thru presented by Bank Five Nine kicks off with Deep-Fried Bliss, State Fair Favorites and Sweet Treats.
Below are a few highlights of the July 23 menus — featuring over 40 different Fair Foods!
Deep-Fried Bliss
- Deep-Fried Cheese Curds
- Footlong Corn Dogs
- Deep-Fried Candy Bars
- Funnel Cakes
- Deep-Fried Cookie Dough
State Fair Favorites
- Pickle Pizza
- Pretzel-Wrapped Brats
- Smoked Turkey Legs
- Famous Pork Burgers
- Island Noodles
Sweet Treats
- Cotton Candy
- Cookie Dough On-a-Stick
- Brownie Waffle Stick (2019 Sporkies Finalist)
- Caramel Apples
- Dippin’ Dots
How does the Fair Food Drive-Thru work?
Vehicles will enter Gate 9 off of 76th Street & W. Pierce Avenue to get in line for the Fair Food Drive-Thru. One-way traffic will wind through the Milwaukee Mile and State Fair Park.
See a food vendor you like? Exit the Drive-Thru lane to the vendor area to order and receive your food item from this vendor. Once completed, proceed straight to return to the Drive-Thru lane to find your next food adventure.
Want to pass up a certain vendor? No problem – just stay in the Drive-Thru lane and proceed to your desired delicacy!
Miss a vendor? You will have to finish the Drive-Thru route and go back to the start of the line.
Download the July 23 menus and plan ahead for the best experience possible!
The Fair Food Drive-Thru will take place Thursday, July 23 – Sunday, July 26, Thursday, July 30 – Sunday, Aug. 2, Thursday, Aug. 6 – Sunday, Aug. 9 and Thursday, Aug. 13 – Sunday, Aug. 16. The hours of the Fair Food Drive-Thru are Thursdays 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.