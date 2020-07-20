Wisconsin State Fair officials release menu for 1st ‘Fair Food Drive-Thru’

Posted 2:39 pm, July 20, 2020, by , Updated at 02:40PM, July 20, 2020
Funnel cake (Getty Images)

WEST ALLIS — Despite the 2020 Wisconsin State Fair being canceled due to COVID-19 — there still a way for you to enjoy your favorite State Fair necessities — including a “Fair Food Drive-Thru” which starts July 23. Fair officials on Monday, July 20 revealed the menu for the first event.

Opening at 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, the Fair Food Drive-Thru presented by Bank Five Nine kicks off with Deep-Fried Bliss, State Fair Favorites and Sweet Treats.

Below are a few highlights of the July 23 menus — featuring over 40 different Fair Foods!

Deep-Fried Bliss

  • Deep-Fried Cheese Curds
  •  Footlong Corn Dogs
  •  Deep-Fried Candy Bars
  •  Funnel Cakes
  • Deep-Fried Cookie Dough

State Fair Favorites

  • Pickle Pizza
  • Pretzel-Wrapped Brats
  • Smoked Turkey Legs
  • Famous Pork Burgers
  • Island Noodles

Sweet Treats

  • Cotton Candy
  • Cookie Dough On-a-Stick
  • Brownie Waffle Stick (2019 Sporkies Finalist)
  • Caramel Apples
  • Dippin’ Dots

How does the Fair Food Drive-Thru work?

Vehicles will enter Gate 9 off of 76th Street & W. Pierce Avenue to get in line for the Fair Food Drive-Thru. One-way traffic will wind through the Milwaukee Mile and State Fair Park.

See a food vendor you like? Exit the Drive-Thru lane to the vendor area to order and receive your food item from this vendor. Once completed, proceed straight to return to the Drive-Thru lane to find your next food adventure.

Want to pass up a certain vendor? No problem – just stay in the Drive-Thru lane and proceed to your desired delicacy!

Miss a vendor? You will have to finish the Drive-Thru route and go back to the start of the line.

Download the July 23 menus and plan ahead for the best experience possible!

The Fair Food Drive-Thru will take place Thursday, July 23 – Sunday, July 26, Thursday, July 30 – Sunday, Aug. 2, Thursday, Aug. 6 – Sunday, Aug. 9 and Thursday, Aug. 13 – Sunday, Aug. 16. The hours of the Fair Food Drive-Thru are Thursdays 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

