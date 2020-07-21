COVID-19 spread rising as more people attend social gatherings, Wisconsin health official says

MILWAUKEE — A Wisconsin health official said in a briefing on Tuesday, July 21 that more people in the state are attending social gatherings, leading to high COVID-19 spread.

The state Department of Health Services reported 1,117 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 — a single-day record. The number of total cases reported by the state grew to more than 44,000 including more than 850 deaths.

“We’re definitely seeing higher disease transmission, higher disease activity now than in March. A lot of that can be seen through our contact tracing. Many are reporting more contacts now than they had been in March,” said Stephanie Smiley with the state’s Division of Public Health.

In recent months, testing has continued to ramp up to help confirm positive cases, with members of the Wisconsin National Guard stepping in to help. The increase in cases also comes as more school districts statewide begin to layout reopening plans.

“Our department continues to work with the Department of Public Instruction and local health departments to provide guidance and recommendations for school districts,” said Smiley.

Smiley said it is hard to fully predict what the fall will bring, but that the state is working to monitor data to help school leaders make important decisions.

“I think that’s part of the challenge we’re faced with when trying to figure out the best way forward with reopening schools,” Smiley said.

Smiley pleaded with Wisconsinites on Tuesday to physically distance, wear cloth face coverings and avoid social gatherings.

“We want to see decreases in the number of cases each day,” said Smiley.

Smiley did not have the exact numbers and demographics, but said that the state is seeing increases in younger populations testing positive.