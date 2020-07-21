× Single-day record: DHS reports 1,117 new positive cases of COVID-19, 13 new deaths

MADISON — The number of positive cases of COVID-19 rose by more than 1,000 Tuesday, July 21, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported — a single-day record. The total number of positive cases stands at 44,135.

There have been 859 deaths in the state, with 13 new deaths reported Tuesday by DHS officials.

Of the positive cases, 4,194 have been hospitalized, with 65 new hospitalizations reported Tuesday.

DHS officials said 33,902 have recovered, or 76.8% of cases, making for 9,369 active cases in the state.

More than 750,000 have tested negative. More than 794,000 have been tested.

