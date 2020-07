Floating cinema equipped with social distancing boats coming to Los Angeles

Who says you can’t have fun while social distancing? Floating Cinema is coming to Los Angeles and it is social distancing friendly!

Grab your own boat with a few mates and enjoy a movie whilst bobbing on the water.

On September 2, for one week only, the unique cinema will be in Los Angeles. The cinema will be made up of 12 to 24 mini boats, which hold up to eight people per boat.

The deal includes free popcorn for all attendees with the option to purchase additional movie snacks and drinks prior to setting sail.

According to a press release, tickets will require you to purchase the whole boat to ensure that groups will be seated with friends and family only, and to allow for social distancing on and between boats.

Movies are set to be a mix between golden oldies and new releases but will be announced when tickets go on sale in the near future.

You can pre-register to find out when tickets go on sale by clicking here.