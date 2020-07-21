‘Getting ahead of it:’ Racine to vote on mask ordinance, part of COVID-19 response

RACINE — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, the Racine Common Council will decide Tuesday night, July 21 whether to impose a mask mandate.

Just off the Lake Michigan shoreline, Justin Richtmyre watched Tuesday as his kids hit the skate park behind Gateway Technical College — a popular destination for them amid the pandemic.

“We’ve been coming quite a bit, because the amusement parks and whatnot are shut down,” said Richtmyre.

They had the park to themselves, meaning more room to spread out and an easing of the mind on health concerns. Meanwhile, the City of Racine aims to require masks to be worn by everyone ages 4 and up unless otherwise noted.

“I have mixed feelings about it because I question the effectiveness. I also see that cities are trying to do their due diligence to prevent the spread,” Richtmyre said.

The ordinance, to be voted on Tuesday night, would require masks to be worn everywhere indoors — except your home — and everywhere outdoors where social distancing is not possible.

Racine Mayor Cory Mason, who proposed the action, said it is the best option Racine has to protect itself.

“Masks seem like a much easier way to prevent the spread of coronavirus by getting ahead of it, then having to think about are we gonna have to close parts of the economy back down? That’s not where we want to go, but we need to keep people safe,” Mason said.

Mason hopes that masks can help contain the virus and prevent another economic shutdown in the meantime.

“We’ve certainly seen in other jurisdictions that have done this, it’s helped turn the tide on mitigating the spread of the coronavirus,” said Mason. “That’s where we want to get to.”

The ordinance will be discussed in an executive session at 6 p.m., then voted on as part of a 7 p.m. meeting.