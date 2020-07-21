Hostess recalls Raspberry Zingers over potential mold

NEW YORK — Snack company Hostess has voluntarily recalled a selection of its Raspberry Zingers due to potential mold growth that can occur before the baked item’s best by date.

The recalled Raspberry Zinger lineup includes several batches across the brand’s fresh frozen and grocery store packs, according to a press release Hostess issued Monday evening.

Most of the Raspberry Zingers in question have a best-by date in late August. However, the listed multipack frozen and single-serve frozen Raspberry Zingers do not provide a best-by date. Instead, consumers will need to rely on the UPC and batch numbers Hostess has provided for these items.

FOX Business reached out to Hostess for comment but a spokesperson referred to Hostess’ press release.

The recall is solely for the Raspberry Zingers and does not apply to other Hostess products. Customers are urged to not eat any Raspberry Zingers that match the product identification info Hostess has provided. A full refund will be issued if customers return recalled Raspberry Zingers to the store where they bought them.

Recalled Hostess Raspberry Zingers

Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Multi-Pack Fresh)

Item UPC (Barcode): 888109110604

Batch: H061224000, H061324000, H061424000 and H061524000

Best By Date: 08/26/2020, 08/27/2020, 08/28/2020 and 08/29/2020

Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Multi-Pack Frozen)

Item UPC (Barcode): 888109110604

Batch: H061524000

Best By Date: N/A

Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Single-Serve Fresh)

Item UPC (Barcode): 888109010089

Batch: H061224000, H061324000 and H061424000

Best By Date: 08/26/2020, 08/27/2020 and 08/28/2020

Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Single-Serve Frozen)

Item UPC (Barcode): 888109010089

Batch: H061424000 and H061524000

Best By Date: N/A

Hostess Raspberry Zinger (Single-Serve Grocery 3-Count)

Item UPC (Barcode): 888109010089

Batch: H061224000

Best By Date: 8/26/2020

