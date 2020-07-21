× Man arrested after crashing into patrol squad while fleeing from Waukesha County deputies

WAUKESHA COUNTY — A 23-year-old Madison man was taken into custody late Monday night, July 20 after he crashed into a City of Brookfield patrol squad while fleeing from deputies in Waukesha County.

According to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, it began around 11:40 p.m. after the Waukesha County Communications Center received a call of a reckless driver on eastbound I-94.

A Waukesha County Sheriff’s Deputy located the vehicle and advised that it was traveling in excess of 90 mph. A traffic stop was initiated and the suspect driver slowed down and pulled onto the shoulder of the roadway. However, the suspect vehicle then accelerated away from the traffic stop, continuing eastbound on I-94.

A vehicle pursuit was initiated. Officials say the suspect vehicle exited onto Hwy 100 from eastbound I-94. While the suspect vehicle tried to get back onto eastbound I-94, he crashed into a City of Brookfield marked patrol squad.

The City of Brookfield police officer was transported to an area hospital where they were treated for minor injuries and released.

The suspect, a 23 year-old man from Madison, was taken into custody without incident.

Assistance was provided by the Wisconsin State Patrol, City of Brookfield Police Department, City of West Allis Police Department and City of West Allis Fire Department.

This incident is currently under investigation by the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office.