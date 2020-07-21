Recognize him? Menomonee Falls police seek suspect involved in attempted armed robbery

MENOMONEE FALLS — The Menomonee Falls Police Department has asked the public for help in identifying a suspect involved in an attempted armed robbery that took place on Monday, July 20.

Police say the suspect entered the Subway on Appleton Avenue shortly before 7 p.m. and attempted to commit an armed robbery. Officials say the suspect presented a firearm and demanded money from the cashier. He fled the store without obtaining money or property.

The suspect was not wearing shoes at the time of the offense and concealed his identity by wearing sunglasses, a surgical mask, latex gloves, and a t-shirt over his head.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.

