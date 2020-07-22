Customers must wear masks at Pick ‘n Save, Metro Market stores starting July 22

MILWAUKEE — Kroger, the parent company of Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market in southeast Wisconsin say its stores “will require all customers in all locations to wear a mask” starting Wednesday, July 22.

Associates at the Kroger stores are required to wear masks while on duty at this time.

With the increase in #COVID19 cases across the country, we are committed to doing our part to help reduce the spread of the virus. Starting July 22, we will require all customers in all locations to wear a mask, joining our associates who continue to wear masks. pic.twitter.com/r9WPD3QNFa — Kroger News (@KrogerNews) July 15, 2020

The Kroger stores are the latest in a line of businesses now requiring face coverings in light of the coronavirus pandemic — which has seen recent spikes in infection rates. Kohl’s announced it will begin requiring masks for customers on July 20. Companies like Menards have been requiring the wearing of masks by customers for weeks.

This, as the number of positive cases of COVID-19 rose by more than 1,000 Tuesday, July 21, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported — a single-day record.

The total number of positive cases stands at 44,214. There have been 861 deaths in the state; that total includes 13 new deaths reported Tuesday by DHS officials and two additional deaths reported by county health departments.