Vote: 10 finalists make the cut in Safe Digging contest; help pick a winner

MILWAUKEE — We Energies asked for pictures of digging dogs and you delivered. Voting is now underway to select the next star of We Energies’ safe digging campaign! The winner will help us promote an important safety message: Doggone it! Call 811 at least three days before you dig.

More than 60 We Energies customers submitted pictures of their pups — they’ve narrowed it down to 10 finalists.

Now, We Energies is giving you the “paw-some” responsibility of voting for the “ulti-mutt” winner. You can vote as many times as you like between now and Wednesday, Aug. 5.

We’ll reveal our new “ambassadog” Tuesday, Aug. 11 — 811 Day.