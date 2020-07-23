× Charges filed against Whitewater man shot by deputies after allegedly breaking into wife’s apartment

WHITEWATER — Charges were filed Thursday, July 23 against a Whitewater man who was shot by deputies Monday, July 20 after sheriff’s officials said he broke into his estranged wife’s apartment.

Christopher Czerpak, 32, faces one count of armed burglary, one count of possession of a firearm by a felon and one count of criminal damage to property. Cash bond was set at $100,000 Thursday, with an adjourned initial appearance scheduled for July 31.

Also Thursday, Walworth County sheriff’s officials identified the deputies involved — Deputy Sheriff Wayne Blanchard with 19 years of service and Deputy Sheriff Peter Krueger with 2 1/2 years of service.

Walworth County sheriff’s officials said around 8:30 p.m., Sunday, Whitewater police were attempting to locate the man who allegedly made statements to his estranged wife about killing her and himself with a gun.

Early Monday, around 4 a.m., the wife called 911 to report a male had broken into her apartment. While she hid in the basement, the male left — unsuccessful in locating her. Police investigated and found fresh damage from a break-in at the apartment, along with a live round of ammunition at the scene, sheriff’s officials said.

The search continued for the 32-year-old.

Around 5:30 a.m., deputies and police spotted a male matching the description of the apartment burglary, and attempted to speak with him. However, sheriff’s officials said he ran and “at one point, pointed a handgun at law enforcement officers.” Deputies then shot him “in an attempt to stop the imminent deadly threat.” Sheriff’s officials said a loaded handgun was found in his possession.

He was immediately treated at the scene and taken to a trauma center.

The deputies involved were placed on administrative duty.