Justin Bieber announces rescheduled tour dates, includes stop in Milwaukee in June 2021

Posted 1:21 pm, July 23, 2020, by , Updated at 02:41PM, July 23, 2020

Canadian singer Justin Bieber arrives for YouTube Originals' "Justin Bieber: Seasons" premiere at the Regency Bruin Theatre in Los Angeles on January 27, 2020. (Photo by LISA O'CONNOR / AFP) (Photo by LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE — Justin Bieber announced Thursday, July 23 his rescheduled world tour dates. Bieber is slated to perform at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on June 26, 2021.

The tour was scheduled to kick off in May–  but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I can’t wait to get out there and connect with my fans on this tour,” said Justin. “We’ve been through so much this year. More than ever, we’ve come to understand how much we need each other, and how meaningful these moments can really be.”

A limited number of exclusive VIP Packages are also available. These exceptional offers can include an amazing selection of reserved seated tickets, custom merchandise and much more.

Additionally, $1.00 from each ticket purchased will be donated to the Bieber Foundation which is committed to supporting mental health wellness.

RESCHEDULED 2021 DATES ON SALE NOW

June

2           San Diego, CA           Pechanga Arena San Diego

4             Las Vegas, NV          T-Mobile Arena

5             Glendale, AZ             Gila River Arena

10           Portland, OR             Moda Center

13           Salt Lake City, UT    Vivint Smart Home Arena

16           Kansas City, MO      T-Mobile Center

17           Tulsa, OK                 BOK Center

19           Minneapolis, MN      Target Center

25           Grand Rapids, MI     Van Andel Arena

26           Milwaukee, WI         Summerfest, American Family Insurance Amphitheater

28           Detroit, MI               Little Caesars Arena

29           Columbus, OH         Schottenstein Center

