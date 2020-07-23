× Justin Bieber announces rescheduled tour dates, includes stop in Milwaukee in June 2021

MILWAUKEE — Justin Bieber announced Thursday, July 23 his rescheduled world tour dates. Bieber is slated to perform at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on June 26, 2021.

The tour was scheduled to kick off in May– but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I can’t wait to get out there and connect with my fans on this tour,” said Justin. “We’ve been through so much this year. More than ever, we’ve come to understand how much we need each other, and how meaningful these moments can really be.”

A limited number of exclusive VIP Packages are also available. These exceptional offers can include an amazing selection of reserved seated tickets, custom merchandise and much more.

Additionally, $1.00 from each ticket purchased will be donated to the Bieber Foundation which is committed to supporting mental health wellness.

RESCHEDULED 2021 DATES ON SALE NOW

June

2 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena San Diego

4 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

5 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena

10 Portland, OR Moda Center

13 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena

16 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center

17 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

19 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

25 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

26 Milwaukee, WI Summerfest, American Family Insurance Amphitheater

28 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

29 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center