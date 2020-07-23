× List: Wisconsin cities with mask mandates

MILWAUKEE — With cases of the coronavirus climbing in Wisconsin and the U.S., more than half of states have statewide mask mandates, including Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota — but not the Badger State.

Even as more local governments enact their own mask ordinances, creating a patchwork of mask requirements across the state, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has not issued a statewide mandate. The first-term Democrat said earlier this month he was unlikely to enact such a mandate because the conservative-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down his “safer at home” order in May. That did not include a mask requirement, but the court said Evers overstepped his authority by requiring most non-essential businesses to close during the start of the outbreak.

Some city and county governments are requiring masks in buildings and the UW System is requiring masks on campuses in the fall.

Here’s a breakdown of mask mandates in cities/counties near southeast Wisconsin:

Dane County/Madison

Per the order, people 5 years of age and older must wear a face covering that covers their nose and mouth when in public, which includes in businesses, health care settings, waiting in line and on public transportation. The order took effect July 13 at 8 a.m.

Exceptions are made for certain activities such as eating at a restaurant, but during those activities, 6-foot distancing is required at all times. Some people are also exempted if they have a physical, mental, or developmental condition that prevents them from wearing a mask.

More information from Public Health Madison and Dane County

Glendale

The Glendale Common Council passed a resolution requiring masks and face coverings to be worn in indoor public places and where social distancing is not feasible by everyone ages 4 and older, with exceptions for those with medical or mental health conditions.

You are not required to wear a mask outside, unless you are closer than 6-feet apart from others.

If a customer refuses to honor a business’ mask policy, the business may call the police. An officer will ticket that person for trespassing and escort them off the property.

More information from Glendale officials

Green Bay

The city council voted 7-5 on Tuesday to create an ordinance mandating masks inside buildings the public has common access to, including city buildings and many businesses.The mask mandate takes effect July 27.

A second amendment to clarify enforcement also passed making businesses the first line of enforcement. Businesses would be able to require people to wear masks while inside, and police could be called for people who refuse and become disruptive. They would be subject to a fine for trespassing.

People are not required to wear masks at religious institutions or while they’re eating or drinking in establishments.

More information from Green Bay health officials

Milwaukee

Milwaukee’s mask ordinance took effect July 16.

MKE Cares mandates masks for everyone ages 3 and older in indoor public places and outdoors when you’re within 6 feet of people who are not family or members of your household.

The full Milwaukee Common Council voted 15-0 to approve the ordinance.

The mandate is enforced not by police, but by the health department, with fines of $50 to $500 targeting businesses — with later chances to lose licenses or be shut down.

More information from the Milwaukee Health Department

Racine

The Racine Common Council voted 8-7 in favor of imposing a city-wide mask mandate.

The ordinance as it was proposed for the vote would require masks to be worn everywhere indoors — except your home — and everywhere outdoors where social distancing is not possible. There are exceptions, like when eating or drinking in restaurants or bars.

It goes into effect July 27, with people and businesses potentially facing fines if found to be in violation, but the hope is to limit that through education.

It is set to expire at the end of 2020. However, the council is set to review the ordinance in October.

More information from Racine health officials

Shorewood

A mask mandate in the Village of Shorewood took effect July 10, requiring people ages 4 and up to wear a mask in indoor public spaces. It’s set to run until January 2021 — but could last longer.

Village leaders said businesses and people who do not follow the mandate will be contacted. A form to file a complaint is on the village website.

There is no mask requirement for outdoor areas, but village leaders encourage people to wear masks outdoors if they cannot social distance.

More information on COVID-19 via the North Shore Health Department

Superior

The Superior City Council voted to adopt a mask resolution that requires masks be worn in most indoor public places, including public transportation, by everyone 6 or older.

The council also amended the resolution to say that all employees working in public areas, or handling food or beverages must wear a mask. This is in addition to customers who are required to wear a mask, except for when actively eating or drinking.

The council voted by a 9-1 margin to approve the resolution, with councilor Keith Kern opposed. The resolution will go into effect on Monday, July 27 and last until September 25 or until the city’s state of emergency expires.

More information on COVID-19 from Douglas County health officials

Whitefish Bay

The Whitefish Bay Village Board passed an ordinance July 23 requiring anyone age 5 or older to wear a mask in indoor public spaces, with medical exceptions. It takes effect July 27.

As part of the ordinance, according to village documents, business owners and operators would have the right to refuse entry to those who do not comply with the mandate. Those who do not comply — both business owners and individuals in violation — may be subject to a citation between $50 and $500. The village may act to revoke a business’ license for permitting violations of the mandate.

The ordinance would remain in effect for the duration of the village’s COVID-19 health emergency and may extend beyond the emergency’s expiration at the determination of the village board.

More information on COVID-19 via the North Shore Health Department

Whitewater

The Whitewater Common Council approved mask requirements during a meeting July 21 — starting Aug. 1.

More information via the Whitewater Common Council meeting July 21