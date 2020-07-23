Nike Zoom Freak 2: Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 2nd signature sneaker will be available July 25

MILWAUKEE — For the first time, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s second signature shoe, the Nike Zoom Freak 2, will be available for purchase. This bright green and white colorway, dubbed ‘Naija’ will debut at Dick’s Sporting Goods on Saturday, July 25.

Giannis officially launched the Zoom Freak 2 while in the NBA’s Orlando Bubble.

See below for image assets and full information on this exciting release.

Nike Zoom Freak 2 ‘Naija’ – July 25 Images: DOWNLOAD Colorway: Pure Platinum/Pine Green/Green Strike/Black Price: $129.99 Availability: Adult online and via Curbside Contactless Pickup Shoe Story: The colorway ‘Naija’, a word that Nigerians use for their native land, is designed to pay homage to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Nigerian heritage. The white and green zig-zag design is emblematic of the national Nigerian soccer team and his relationship with his father, who played soccer with his sons when Giannis was young. The shoe is specifically engineered for the MVP’S euro step move on the court featuring a double-stacked Zoom Air unit for a spring-like feeling.

–

Here’s how DICK’S Curbside Contactless Pickup works:

1. Shop online and go to the product details page

2. Set your store and select ‘Contactless Curbside Pickup’

3. Look for your email and drive to the store (pull up to main entrance curb)

4. Check in & stay in your vehicle. Tap the I’M CURBSIDE link when you arrive at the store and the teammate will deliver your order to your vehicle’s backseat or trunk. You may also call the store and dial “0”