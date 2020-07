RACINE — Racine police asked for help locating a missing man last seen in downtown Racine Thursday afternoon, July 23.

According to police, Esteban Acevedo-Diaz from Rochester resides in a group home and has no known ties to Racine.

Esteban is 5’8″ tall, and weighs 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt and blue shorts.

He’s believed to be on foot.

If you see him, please contact police.