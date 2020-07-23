× Pres. Trump plans to deploy federal officers in Milwaukee ‘over the next 3 weeks’

MILWAUKEE — President Donald Trump plans to deploy federal troops in Milwaukee “over the next 3 weeks.”

After making threats earlier in the week to send law enforcement from the Justice Department to U.S. cities to quell violent protests and deter crime, President Trump is following it up with more planned formal action.

“Over the next 3 weeks, the Justice Department plans to further expand the initiative into Cleveland, Detroit, and Milwaukee,” read a daily review on the White House’s website.

On Monday, July 20, President Trump said he may send “we’re going to have more federal law enforcement” in New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Detroit, Baltimore and Oakland after they were already deployed in Portland weeks ago.

The deployment is part of what Attorney General Bill Barr called “Operation Legend.”

“These are anarchists, and the politicians out there – yes they’re weak, but they’re afraid of these people, they’re actually afraid of these people – and that’s why they say we don’t want the federal government helping,” said President Trump in the Oval Office.

Plans like these fall in line with the law-and-order brand the president has touted since protests began to grow, following the death of George Floyd.

The mayor of Portland and Oregon’s governor both admonished the president for the decision to send officers to the city.