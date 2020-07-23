Prince William, Kate donate $2.3M for pandemic mental health work

NORFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM - JULY 05: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge visit to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn as part of the NHS birthday celebrations on July 5, 2020 in Norfolk, England. Sunday marks the 72nd anniversary of the formation of the National Health Service (NHS). The UK has hailed its NHS for the work they have done during the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo by Joe Giddens - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

LONDON — The foundation of Britain’s Prince William and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge have awarded almost 1.8 million pounds ($2.3 million) to support the mental health of front line workers and others affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple’s Royal Foundation Covid-19 Response Fund is helping a range of projects, including a charity that provides individual grief trauma counselling to workers in ambulance, fire, police and search and rescue services. Another grant aims to help support the mental health of thousands of pregnant women and new parents.

The royals spoke earlier this week with two emergency responders and two mental health counsellors at Queen Elizabeth II’s Sandringham Estate.

Kate spoke of the “lasting impact” that the pandemic would have on the mental health of many front line workers.

Kate and William, along with Prince Harry, launched a campaign called Heads Together in 2016 to inspire more people to speak out about mental health and tackle the stigma around the topic. Both William and Harry have opened up about their own mental health issues dealing with the loss of their mother, Princess Diana, who died in a Paris car crash in 1997.

