× WIAA decides there will be fall sports, but start dates have been changed

MILWAUKEE — There will be high school fall sports in the state of Wisconsin.

The WIAA Board of Control discussed the plan for fall sports this school year Thursday, July 23 and the decision is to keep fall sports in the fall and have two different starting dates based on the sport, WLUK reported.

The first starting date would be Aug. 17 for girls swimming, cross country, girls golf and girls tennis.

The second starting date would be Sept. 7 for football, boys and girls volleyball and boys soccer.

Original dates were as follows:

Football: Aug. 3

Tennis: Aug. 10

Girls swim/dive: Aug. 11

Cross country: Aug. 17

Soccer: Aug. 17

Boys volleyball: Aug. 17

Girls volleyball: Aug. 17

The vote Thursday was 8-3 in favor of changing the start dates, with the board categorizing the activities into low-risk and high-risk sports.

No seasons appear to be moving from fall to spring.