‘Potential train wreck:’ Milwaukee leaders express security concerns as DNC draws near

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Alderman Bob Bauman, worried about possible chaos, is urging the Democratic National Convention (DNC) not to come to Milwaukee in August.

Still, the city is pushing ahead with getting security ready — and that could impact you. The Milwaukee Common Council will vote on Tuesday, July 28 to ban certain items around the DNC. If it passes, don’t bring sleeping bags, lightbulbs, coolers, tennis balls or canned food into the security zone.

The DNC is now 23 days away, scheduled to start on Monday, Aug. 17 and end Aug. 20

“We have a potential train wreck coming down the track here,” Bauman said. “I think the sentiment at city hall is we’d rather just see this convention just cancelled, go entirely virtual, go entirely remote, have no physical activity in Milwaukee whatsoever, so there’d be no reason to come here and protest.”

Portland, Oregon protests are on the mind at a common council committee meeting on Friday, July 24.

“We’ve seen video of people being snatched up and law enforcement not identifying themselves, putting people into unmarked vans and things of that nature,” said Alderwoman Milele Coggs. “What can we do stop that from happening during the DNC?”

Milwaukee police plan to handle all of the crown control within the convention’s security footprint where anyone can enter. Inside the security lines, the common council will vote to ban dozens of items.

“An ice cooler can fit a bomb inside of it,” said Adam Stephens, deputy city attorney, said. “So instead of worrying whether a cooler has a bunch of Mountain Dew in it, or a pressure cooker, this prohibition would just simply say if there’s an ice cooler seen by law enforcement inside the security zone, that person will be asked to leave.

“You have an absolute right to protest, and demonstrate and speak your truth, and speak your mind. You do not have the right to intimidate others into silence, nor do you have the right to intimidate the police department.”

The second layer of security is a fenced perimeter — you would need a Secret Service credential to get inside — but where those fences will go is not yet known. Joe Biden does plan to accept the Democratic Party’s nomination for president at the convention in Milwaukee.

Proposed DNC banned items complete list:

Lumber larger than 2 inches in width and 0.25 inches thick, including supports for signs

Metal, plastic, or other hard material larger than 0.75 inches thick and 0.0125 inches in wall thickness, including pipe and tubing

Any air rifle, air pistol, paintball gun, blasting cap, combat glove, billy club, blackjack, sword, saber, hatchet, axe, slingshot, BB gun, pellet gun, wrist shot or wrist rocket, metal knuckles, nunchucks, iron buckle, axe handle, shovel, or other instruments potentially used to cause damage to persons or property

Any dangerous ordnance, weapon, or firearm that is prohibited by the laws of the state of Wisconsin under ss. 941.26, 941.28 and 941.298, Wis. Stats.

Any explosive, explosive device or incendiary device

Any firework or rocket

Any drones or other unmanned aircraft system or device

Any containers of bodily fluid

Any aerosol can

Mace, pepper spray, OC spray or other chemical irritants

Any umbrella with a metal tip

Any projectile launcher, such as a slingshot, wrist rockets, water gun or water cannon

Any rope, chain, cable, strapping, wire, string, line, tape or similar material, in a length greater than 6 inches

Any glass bottle, ornament, light bulb, ceramic vessel or other frangible or brittle container, regardless of whether the container holds any substance

Any lock, including, without limitation, any padlock, bicycle locking device, chain lock or similar device, but not including Any integral component of a conveyance or structure Any lock when utilized by the owner of private real property to secure temporary or permanent fencing Any lock attached to a bicycle.

Any tent or other shelter, sleeping bag, sleeping pad, mattress, cot, hammock, bivy sack or stove

Any cooler or ice chest

Any backpack or bag exceeding the dimensions of 18 inches by 13 inches by 7 inches

Any laser

Any non-plastic container, bottle, can or thermos

Any ladder

Any grappling hook, sledgehammer, hammer, crowbar or prybars

Canned goods

Tennis balls

Any other item determined by the chief to be a clear and present danger to the safety of others