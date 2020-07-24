× Racine Unified School District to start school year with remote learning

RACINE — The Racine Unified School District (RUSD) announced on Friday, July 24 that its students will begin the 2020-2021 school year with remote learning in all grades. This model will continue through the first quarter which ends Nov. 6. The District will share plans for second-quarter no later than Oct. 19.

A news release says an RUSD Re-Entry Planning Team made up of more than 150 District administrators, teachers, community members and parents, has been planning for a safe return to school since May. The release says the team has worked to put together a plan that meets the academic and social/emotional needs of our students while keeping everyone safe. The school district has also received input from thousands of parents and guardians, staff, and community members and worked with local health departments to make informed and data-driven decisions to develop a plan for returning to school this fall.

Superintendent Dr. Eric Gallien issued the following statement:

“We know that face-to-face learning is best for our students. And we’re committed to doing so when we know it is a safe decision. In the meantime, we are committed to providing a robust remote learning experience for every student.”

Student Learning Schedule

Students will be taught in a remote format by their school teacher(s) following a defined schedule.

Details about instruction will be provided to parents in the coming weeks.

Teachers and school staff will report to work and teach from their classrooms.