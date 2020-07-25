Police investigate non-fatal shooting near Appleton and Courtland

MILWAUKEE — Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that happened around 7 p.m. near W. Appleton Avenue and W. Courtland Avenue Friday, July 24.

The victim, a 27-year-old man, sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound after a shooting broke out following an argument. He is being treated at a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing and Milwaukee Police are continuing to seek suspects.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is urged to call the Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

