Noah’s Ark GM fired over anti-mask comments in email to Wisconsin Dells officials

WISCONSIN DELLS — A popular waterpark in Wisconsin Dells is now without a general manager.

According to WLUK, Mark Whitfield was fired from his position at Noah’s Ark after criticizing a potential mask mandate.

In an email to local officials, he described COVID-19 as the “Phantom China Virus.”

Whitfield went on to say he had religious issues with a mandate, calling masks “the mark of the beast.”

In a statement, the company that owns Noah’s Ark said that they will always comply with local, state and federal guidelines.