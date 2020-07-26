Noah’s Ark GM fired over anti-mask comments in email to Wisconsin Dells officials

Posted 5:54 pm, July 26, 2020, by , Updated at 05:56PM, July 26, 2020

WISCONSIN DELLS — A popular waterpark in Wisconsin Dells is now without a general manager.

According to WLUK, Mark Whitfield was fired from his position at Noah’s Ark after criticizing a potential mask mandate.

In an email to local officials, he described COVID-19 as the “Phantom China Virus.”

Whitfield went on to say he had religious issues with a mandate, calling masks “the mark of the beast.”

