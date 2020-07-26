Over 600 people in 11 states sick after bagged salad recall, federal health officials say

STREAMWOOD, Ill. –The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says that Fresh Express is recalling bagged salad products that contain iceberg lettuce, carrots, and red cabbage because they could be contaminated with cyclospora.

They said that the recall was first issued in June but has been expanded several times since. The affected items display the product code Z178, or a lower number. The “Best by” date on the products run through July 14, 2020. The products could be branded with a number of retail store brand labels, including Fresh Express, ALDI Little Salad Bar, Giant Eagle, Hy-Vee, Jewel-Osco Signature Farms, ShopRite Wholesome Pantry and Walmart Marketside.

The CDC reported a total of 641 cases across 11 states as of July 22, 2020. These states are Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia and the District of Columbia.

Consumers with the product are reportedly advised to not eat, sell, or serve the lettuce.

The FDA says that they are working to determine the cause and source of the outbreak.