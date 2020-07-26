Police investigate crash near Fond du Lac and 12th; bicyclist killed

Heat Advisory issued for SE Wisconsin from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday
July 26, 2020

MILWAUKEE — Police are investigating a fatal car crash that happened near W. Fond du Lac Avenue and N. 12th Street just after 10 p.m. Saturday where a vehicle struck a bicyclist.

A 54-year-old Milwaukee man was riding his bicycle when police say he was struck by the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, a 39-year-old Milwaukee woman remained on the scene and was arrested.

No other details are being released at this time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-244-TIPS.

