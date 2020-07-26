Heat Advisory issued for SE Wisconsin from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday
Police seek help identifying, locating burglary suspect

Posted 10:42 am, July 26, 2020, by

MILWAUKEE — Police are asking for help identifying and locating a suspect wanted in the burglary of a garage near 79th and Bluemound around 3:30 a.m. on Friday, July 24.

Surveillance of suspect wanted

The suspect is described as an African-American male between the age of 16-22 with a thin build and had a medium afro. He was last seen wearing a light-colored jacket, light-colored pants with a stripe on the sides and dark-colored shoes. He was riding a dark-colored bike.

The suspect gained entry into a garage and removed property, police say.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

