Road rage incident leads to shooting, 1 injured, no arrests made

Posted 9:51 am, July 26, 2020, by

MILWAUKEE — Police are investigating a shooting they say was a result of a road rage incident around 11:20 a.m. Saturday, July 25 near N. 11th Street and W. Locust Street.

A 28-year-old Milwaukee man sustained non-life threatening injuries and walked into the hospital for treatment.

Police are looking for unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

