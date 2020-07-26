Social distancing ‘pens’ allowed Class of 2020 to ‘celebrate together safely’ with EDM concert in Grafton

GRAFTON — A rain delay did not keep them away, as it very well might be one of the only graduation parties, of sorts, they’re able to partake in. High school seniors were celebrated in a unique way Sunday, July 26 in Grafton — with an EDM concert.

While it may not have been your typical senior night — we’ve all had to adapt amid the COVID-19 pandemic in order to stay safe and healthy — and this was no exception.

It wasn’t graduation or prom, but those milestone events were the inspiration for KAPCO’s Senior Night in Grafton.

“They’ve missed out on so many great things and great experiences, especially as a group,” said Jim Kacmarcik, president of KAPCO Metal Stamping.

Kacmarcik said he knows the pandemic has been difficult on all students. That’s why he said it was only fitting to cap off their “Live at the Lot” concert series with a free celebration to honor Class of 2020 high school graduates and incoming seniors.

“I’m here as a parent, watching out for everybody’s kid,” said Kacmarcik.

To do so safely amid the pandemic, pre-registration was required. Fans checked in with security, and then made their way to an assigned “pen” — socially distanced from neighboring groups. Masks were mandatory when leaving those assigned areas.

“The fact that we can all celebrate together safely is amazing,” said Tanner Bliesner.

Bliesner, who goes by “Moonbow” on-stage, lived the best of both worlds Sunday — the Germantown grad entertaining the crowd, and reminiscing on the year.

“And that there’s better things ahead,” said Bliesner.

For Kettle Moraine Lutheran High School grad Meghan Von Behren, friends and others in attendance — it was a night to remember.

“It’s one last thing we can do before we leave for college,” said Von Behren.

So, will these “pens” be the future of concerts? Only time will tell.