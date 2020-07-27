× Chicago mayor announces Wisconsin will be added to city’s 14-day COVID-19 quarantine list

CHICAGO — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Monday, July 27 announced Wisconsin “is going to go on our quarantine list later this week,” noting concerns about the spread of COVID-19 in surrounding states.

The announcement was made during a news conference regarding $33 million in rental and mortgage assistance available for Chicago residents impacted by COVID-19.

During the news conference, Mayor Lightfoot was asked to respond to a letter sent by a group of physicians “asking that the entire country shut down to reset and start over.”

While Mayor Lightfoot said she “understands the sentiment,” she said that, “In Chicago, we are doing well because we are extremely prudent. When we started to open up, we didn’t go as large with capacity, for example, as other areas of the country, so what we’re seeing, particularly with areas across the south through the southwest and onto California, really having significant struggles now because many of those communities took a much different approach than the one that Chicago took. We’re also seeing an increase in states around us.”

On Thursday, July 2, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Allison Arwady, M.D., issued the Emergency Travel Order directing travelers entering or returning to Chicago from states experiencing a surge in new COVID-19 cases to quarantine for a 14-day period from the time of last contact within the identified state. This includes both Chicago residents returning from travel to a designated state, and travelers arriving in Chicago from a designated state.

As of Monday afternoon, the city’s website did not list a start date for the Wisconsin quarantine requirement:

State Daily Infections Per 100k* Effective Date Florida 40+ July 6 Arizona 40+ July 6 Louisiana 40+ July 6 Alabama 30-40 July 6 Nevada 30-40 July 6 South Carolina 30-40 July 6 Georgia 30-40 July 6 Mississippi 30-40 July 6 Tennessee 30-40 July 6 Texas 30-40 July 6 Idaho 30-40 July 6 California 20-30 July 6 Arkansas 20-30 July 6 Utah 20-30 July 6 North Carolina 15-20 July 6 Oklahoma 15-20 July 17 Kansas 15-20 July 24 Iowa 15-20 July 17 Wisconsin 10-15

As of Monday afternoon, 172,655 positive cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in Illinois, with 7,416 deaths in the state.

