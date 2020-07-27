× DNC health protocols include daily testing, 72-hour quarantine, face masks and more

MILWAUKEE — The Democratic National Convention hits Milwaukee starting Aug. 17, and most of it will be virtual, with delegates and members of Congress staying home. About 20 days out, a planner Monday, July 27 confirmed some speakers won’t be here in Milwaukee — yet another blow to the convention that was supposed to draw 50,000 to the Brew City, and with them, $200 million plus for businesses. Also Monday, organizers revealed the health protocols for the convention.

The coronavirus pandemic has dried up that original dream of a DNC business boom.

Originally, those 50,000 people were going to stay in hotels as far away as Madison and northern Illinois.

“They are still using some downtown hotels that there will be a presence of Secret Service, that there will be a presence of some speakers and some candidates, and the candidate who will be here,” said Peggy Williams-Smith, president and CEO of VISIT Milwaukee. “At least that’s what it’s saying at this point.”

Delegates won’t come, but instead, vote virtually on the party platform and nomination. We saw a preview with the DNC Platform Committee meeting virtually — hearing from the union president of Milwaukee Area Service & Hospitality Workers.

“It’s time for the Democratic Party to embrace our history as a working-people’s party, to adapt that spirit of the New Deal to the 21st century with that bold, inspirational vision to once again transform our economy and the nation,” said Peter Rickman, president.

Airbnb and Vrbo demand is no longer seeing a massive surge. According to firm AirDNA Monday, there are 1,366 nights booked the week of the convention compared with 1,251 last year, a rise of 9%, but less than the bumps in surrounding weeks in Milwaukee.

“I mean there’s going to be no delegates here, no members of Congress here, no elected officials here,” said Alderman Bob Bauman.

Joe Biden plans to accept the presidential nomination in Milwaukee, but who else will be here?

“Everything will be anchored in Milwaukee, but I don’t know what it looks like yet,” said Williams-Smith. “We’re still waiting on the exact details.”

Politico reported the DNC will be trimmed to just two hours each night, with speakers joining from swing states. The Daily Beast reported some speakers: Michelle Obama and Bernie Sanders, but added: “Of those, only Biden is currently expected to speak from the convention state in Milwaukee.”

Meanwhile, DNC officials on Monday released these health protocols that must be adhered to during the convention:

Complete registration through the DNCC’s credential registration portal.

Attendees traveling from outside of Milwaukee are encouraged to get tested for COVID-19 before departing their home location.

Before entering the convention’s health and safety zone for the first time, attendees must have a confirmed negative test for COVID-19 through the DNCC’s testing system.

Self-isolate for a minimum of 72 hours prior to departing for Milwaukee or their first entry into the convention’s health and safety zone if they are already in Milwaukee.

Wear appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) during travel to Milwaukee, including a face mask.

Agree to daily testing for COVID-19 through the DNCC’s designated testing system and consent to have their results shared with local health authorities and convention organizers.

Confirm to convention organizers through a daily questionnaire that they are not experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms and that they did not have any known contact with people infected with COVID-19.

with COVID-19.

Follow CDC guidelines and posted signage for social distancing, including maintaining at least 6 feet of physical distance from other people at all times.Follow strict PPE requirements in all areas of the convention campus.

All attendees must wear a mask that covers the nose and mouth at all times until departing unless their job function specifically requires temporary removal of the PPE. In addition, eye protection such as goggles or a face shield are strongly recommended.

Wear a mask at all times when outside of their hotel room or Milwaukee area residence, in accordance with local ordinances and health guidance.

Avoid bars, restaurants, and other locations where social distancing is not possible or not practiced.

Agree to follow such other reasonable restrictions that convention organizers may impose based on changing health conditions.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett issued this statement Monday on the DNC health protocols:

“The health protocols in place for the Democratic National Convention appear to be thoughtful and thorough. I am pleased the convention organizers have consulted with the Milwaukee Health Department.” “While it is important to protect every person attending the convention, it is also important to protect the entire Milwaukee community. These protocols establish reasonable requirements in order to prevent additional COVID-19 infections in Milwaukee.”

The DNC communications director issued this statement:

“Ensuring the safety and well-being of everyone involved with the convention is our top priority. After consultation with public health officials, the Democratic National Convention Committee (DNCC) will implement robust health and safety protocols that will govern the convention’s in-person activities and keep attendees safe before and during the convention.”