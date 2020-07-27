× Police: 4 hurt in 3 separate shooting incidents late Monday morning

MILWAUKEE — Four Milwaukee men were hurt in three separate shootings shortly before noon Monday, July 27.

The first happened around 11:30 a.m. near 20th Street and Greenfield Avenue, where police said a 29-year-old man suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Twenty minutes later, just before noon, police said a 20-year-old man was shot after crash near 35th Street and Lisbon Avenue. Police said the shooting victim was in a stolen vehicle and disregarded a stop sign — striking another motorist. That driver then shot the victim and fled the scene. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Finally, officers were on scene Monday near Fond du Lac Avenue and Hoyt Place, where two men, ages 31 and 21 were shot and wounded.

Police are seeking “unknown suspects” in each case.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.