× Racine to make masks available to the public as ordinance goes into effect Monday

RACINE — The City of Racine’s face coverings ordinance goes into effect on Monday, July 27. Everyone above the age of 4 will be expected to wear masks while they are outside of their home at indoor public spaces, in outdoor spaces when social distancing cannot be maintained, when using any form of public transportation, and when they are with people from outside of their household or family unit.

To help ensure that the public has access to masks, both the Racine Police Department and the Racine Fire Department will have masks available for pickup by residents beginning on Monday.

The Racine Police Department will have masks available on Monday, July 27 at five Racine Community Oriented Policing Houses (COP houses) from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Officers and volunteers will meet residents and neighbors to provide community members and their family with masks. Masks are available while supplies last.

The City’s COP Houses are located at:

1750 Mead Street

1522 West Sixth Street

1140 Geneva Street

1900 16th Street

2437 Anthony Lane

The Racine Fire Department will also make masks available every weekday, Monday through Friday, for the near future while supplies last from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at each of the City’s fire stations.

They are located here:

810 8th Street

2430 Northwestern Avenue

1107 Lombard Avenue

3829 Washington Avenue

2430 Blaine Avenue

2101 16th Street

For residents looking to purchase masks, the City has identified the following businesses which sell face coverings: Walgreens, CVS Pharmacy, Hometown Pharmacy, Lakeview Pharmacy, Save-A-Lot, Pick ’n Save, Piggly Wiggly, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Walmart, Ross Dress for Less, Target, Kohl’s, TJ Maxx, Menards, Home Depot, Harbor Freight, Lee’s True Value, Kortendick Ace Hardware, and Douglas Hardware & Rental.

Additionally, the Downtown Racine Corporation has identified these local businesses that sell masks: Northern Light Gallery, Cosmic Corner, Twin Dragon Games, RG Natural Babies, Lornacopia, Dimples Fine Imports, Racine Zoo Store, Uncorkt, Lakeview Pharmacy, Plush, Lighthouse Gallery and Gifts, SheaBrojaes Natural Expressions, and Root City 262.

Real Racine has created an interactive map showing the location of local businesses in Racine County who sell masks and face coverings. CLICK HERE to search that map.

Additional information about the face coverings ordinance can be found here.