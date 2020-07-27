Rep. John Lewis to lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda

The late Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., will lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda following a procession around the District today.

The casket will arrive this morning and be taken in a procession around the city, with stops at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial near the National Mall.

There will be an invitation-only ceremony for members of Congress starting at 1:30 p.m.

The public will have an opportunity to pay their respects sometime today after 6 p.m. at the east front steps of the capitol, however a number of restrictions will be in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

D.C. officials are asking people to pay their respects virtually if they can. Those who visit in person are reminded that the District is enforcing a mask mandate.