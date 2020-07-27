× Sheriff: Man found dead in Wind Lake home after firing rifle at woman

WIND LAKE — A Wind Lake man was found dead in a home on Brian Drive Saturday afternoon, July 25 after sheriff’s officials said he fired a rifle at a woman who was able to escape to a neighbor’s.

The incident unfolded just after 3 p.m.

The victim was not struck by the shot.

Sheriff’s officials said the 59-year-old man was last seen fleeing back to his home when deputies arrived, and efforts to make contact with him were unsuccessful. Ultimately, it was discovered that he “had already taken his own life.”

In a news release Monday, July 27, sheriff’s officials noted there are resources available for those involved with violent domestic relationships:

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office recognizes the fear and danger that surround a violent domestic relationship. In 2013 the Sheriff’s Office started a first of its kind program dedicating a deputy to work directly with domestic violence victims. The domestic violence specialist is dedicated to ensuring that victims are safe and secure and provides assistance and direction in identifying and obtaining available resources regarding domestic violence. If you or someone you know is in a violent or abusive relationship, please encourage them to seek help. In an emergency call 911, If it is not an emergency but you would like to speak with a deputy or law enforcement officer in Racine County please call Racine County Communications Center at the non-emergency number 262-886-2300 (non-emergency). If you want to seek assistance on your own, below are two of the available resources. Racine County Crisis Line 262-638-6741 (non-emergency) Women’s Resource Center 262-633-3233 (non-emergency)